Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Sept. 27

Fresno Bee Staff

September 26, 2018 02:05 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Banuelos, Fidel, 81, Tulare, Sept. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Darden, Lloyd, 87, Fresno, Sept. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Higginbotham, Richard Vance, 87, Fresno, Sept. 23, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Hopkins, Jerry Dean, 89, Fresno, Sept. 23, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Jauregui, Marie Elena, 76, Clovis, Sept. 21, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Knizevski, Alice B.S.S., 81, Fresno, Sept. 23, Chapel of the Light

▪ Maxwell, Gerald, 76, Tulare, Sept. 25, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

▪ Motz, Emett Lee, 40, Fresno, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Ramirez, Rosa Maria, 71, Fresno, Sept. 23, Chapel of the Light

▪ Russell, James Kenneth, 88, Kingsburg, Sept. 21, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Vartanian, Christofer, 58, Fresno, Sept. 24, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Wilson, Vernon Kyle, 47, Exeter, Sept. 21, Smith Family Chapel

