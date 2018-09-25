Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alvarez, Primitivo, 79, Fresno, Sept. 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Birchfield, Richard, 72, Porterville, Sept. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Coyle, June, 80, North Fork, Sept. 22, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Cucuk, Branko, 91, Fresno, Sept. 22, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Garcia Soto, Pedro, 60, Parlier, Sept. 1, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Gonzalez, Roberto, 28, San Joaquin, Sept. 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Hernandez Castillo, Carlos, 50, Fresno, Sept. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Meza Rodriguez, Angelina, 84, Fresno, Sept. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Navarro, Julian Romero, 81, Fresno, Sept. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Patterson, William, 91, Fresno, Sept. 23, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Pressey, Carolyn Taylor, 94, Clovis, Sept. 22, Chapel of the Light
▪ Sandoval, Alejandra, 30, Earlimart, Sept. 24, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Thompson, Cora Belle, 87, Fresno, Sept. 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
▪ Vartanian, Christopher, 58, Fresno, Sept. 24, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Walker, Sharline Machell, 39, Porterville, Sept. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Welk, Richard Martin, 85, Fresno, Sept. 20, Neptune Society of Central California
