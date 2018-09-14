Death Notices for Saturday, Sept. 15

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Barrios, Michael Joe, 76, Fresno, Sept. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Butcher, William, 83, Tulare, Sept. 13, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Cardella, Lorraine, 83, Firebaugh, Sept. 6, Jay Chapel
▪ Chavez, Jose Antonio, 33, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Dirlam, Kenneth Michael, 57, Fresno, Aug. 30, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Morton, Wade Lex, 96, Fresno, Sept. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Petz, James Robert, 63, Coarsegold, Sept. 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Powers, Jacklyn Ann Schwarting, 77, Fresno, Sept. 12, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Rascon, Rueben, 55, Fresno, Sept. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Sheue, Robert, 61, Fresno, Sept. 6, The Neptune Society of San Jose
▪ Sisomphou, Mao, 40, Fresno, Sept. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
