Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Sept. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

September 12, 2018 12:12 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Campbell, Jack, 91, Caruthers, Sept. 2, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Carpio, Ray, 86, Selma, Aug. 24, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Castaneda, Aurora, 73, Fresno, Sept. 7, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Epstein, Aaron, 85, Fresno, Sept. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Garcia, Esther, 74, Fresno, Sept. 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Gomez, Norberto Azuara, 87, Fresno, Sept. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Hines, Roy Arthur, 81, Fresno, Sept. 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ King, Stan, 85, Clovis, Sept. 9, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Kirkes, Genavie, 85, Selma, Sept. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Kranson, Jim, 79, Fresno, Sept. 10, The Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Low, Susan, 79, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Mazi Jr., Joseph, 77, Clovis, Sept. 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Orton, Brian Keith, 56, Porterville, Sept. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Paredes, John, 94, Selma, Sept. 7, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Reed, Clifford J., 49, Tulare, Sept. 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Rivera, Irma, 59, Fresno, Sept. 10, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Ross, Kevin, 52, Madera Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Sanchez, Angie, 86, Fresno, Sept. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Sanchez, Pamela, 53, Kingsburg, Sept. 7, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Smith, Robert, 53, Fresno, Aug. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Torres, Silvestre, 55, Fresno, Sept. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Van Zeyl, Heidi, 53, Oakhurst, Sept. 7, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Vanderveer, William Ray, 70, Mariposa, Sept. 4, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Wetnight, James, 64, Fresno, Sept. 7, Affordable Direct Cremations

