Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

September 11, 2018 01:16 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Clifton, Carol Ann, 65, Porterville, Sept. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Dominguez-Hernandez, Alfredo, 65, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Gomez, Norberto Azuara, 87, Fresno, Sept. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Hernandez, Juana, 89, Fresno, Sept. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ Lopez-Garcia, Rafaela, 83, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Meza, Santiago Jesus Maria, 72, Fresno, Sept. 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Nunez, Isaac, 46, Porterville, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Ochoa, Robert, 70, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Salcido, Nathan Ernest, 20, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Saldana, Modesto, 81, Terra Bella, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Schultz, Jacob, 46, Coarsegold, Sept. 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Soy, Roeung, 97, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Teraoka Jean Miyoko, 83, Kingsburg, Sept. 9, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Ybarra, Myrna Teresa, 56, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

