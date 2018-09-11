Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Clifton, Carol Ann, 65, Porterville, Sept. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Dominguez-Hernandez, Alfredo, 65, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Gomez, Norberto Azuara, 87, Fresno, Sept. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Hernandez, Juana, 89, Fresno, Sept. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Lopez-Garcia, Rafaela, 83, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Meza, Santiago Jesus Maria, 72, Fresno, Sept. 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Nunez, Isaac, 46, Porterville, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Ochoa, Robert, 70, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Salcido, Nathan Ernest, 20, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Saldana, Modesto, 81, Terra Bella, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Schultz, Jacob, 46, Coarsegold, Sept. 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Soy, Roeung, 97, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Teraoka Jean Miyoko, 83, Kingsburg, Sept. 9, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Ybarra, Myrna Teresa, 56, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
