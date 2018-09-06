Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 7

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alva, Irene, 84, Fresno, Sept. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Badger, Edward, 61, Clovis, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Berry, Harold William, 88, Lindsay, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Boyd, Susan Cooper, 73, Clovis, Sept. 4, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Casas, Perez Felipe, 41, Fresno, Aug. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Esparza, Francisca, 89, Fresno, Sept. 2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Esquibel, Maria, 65, Woodlake, Sept. 3, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Feller, Gina, 60, Fresno, Sept. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Garza, Ruben, 61, Fresno, Aug. 17, Oceanview Cremations
▪ Gragnani, Irene, 89, Fresno, Aug. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Isaac, Cynthia Gayle, 64, Dinuba, Aug. 25, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Jurkovich, Ruth Faye, 86, Porterville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Klein, June, 79, Tulare, Aug. 26, Oceanview Cremations
▪ Michel, Gabino, 80, Orosi, Aug. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Nattenbert, Michael, 82, Fresno, Sept. 1, Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel
▪ Renfro, Billie Jean, 83, Clovis, Sept. 4, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez, Joel, 61, Fresno, Sept. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Steproe, Jacqueline, 58, Fresno, Aug. 31, Chapel of the Light
▪ Teixeira, Clarence, 63, Fresno, Aug. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Villegas, Simona, 16, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Warner, Norman, 71, Fresno, Sept. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
