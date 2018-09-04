Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 5

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bausch, Margaret D., 87, Coarsegold, Aug. 31, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Beebe, Roy, 75, Clovis, Aug. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Cavin, Mary Frances, 87, Fresno, Aug. 30, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Craig, Betty Lou, 78, Fresno, Aug. 28, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Eggman, Beaulah Mae, 89, Tulare, Aug. 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Fauvor, Venita, 88, Visalia, Aug. 22, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Hamilton, Debra, 66, Exeter, Aug. 29, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Hernandez Cervantes Jr., Reynaldo, 54, Fresno, Aug. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Hernandez, John, 49, Porterville, Sept. 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Leonard, Jean, 95, Hanford, Sept. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Lott,Linda, 70, Corcoran, Sept. 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Rios, Karolyn LaVonne, 53, Fresno, Aug. 30, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Rivera, Marcella, 58, Fresno, Aug. 23, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Ruffa, Edward Grey, 65, Tulare, Aug. 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Schulte, Kenneth J., 85, Fresno, Aug. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Serano, Arturo, 73, Fresno, Aug. 31, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Sunalp, Iffet H., 103, Tulare, Aug. 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Vang, Kao, 51, Clovis, Aug. 24, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Walls Jr., Thurmon, 65, Porterville, Aug. 31, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Whitmire, Sabra, 53, Clovis, Aug. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
