Death Notices for Thursday, Aug. 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Anderson, David, 84, San Jose, formerly of Kingsburg Aug. 20, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Beem Jr., George, 79, Fresno Aug. 22, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Garcia, Gabriel, 22, Fresno, Aug. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Gatrell, Warren K., 75, Fresno, Aug. 4, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Harris, Leotha, 101, Selma, Aug. 19, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Johnson, Juanita Frances, 73, Fresno, Aug. 20, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral service
▪ Mason, Marcia, 62, Reedley Aug. 19, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Papagni, Wanda, 94, Fresno, Aug. 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Rattanaphosy, Houat, 59, Fresno, Aug. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Rush, Troy, 91, Fresno, Aug. 18, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr Funeral Service
▪ Saysangkhy, Bouangeun, 85, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Smith, Lewis Hugh, 94, Clovis, Aug. 19, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Sulit, Marguerite, 42, Madera, Aug. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
