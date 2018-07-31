Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bring, Susan, 82, Springville, July 29, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Brown, Parker, 83, Kerman, July 29, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Bueno, Barragon Ramon, 77, Fresno, July 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Cerrillo, Maria Concepcion Hernandez, 88, Fresno, July 27, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Chavez, Catalina, 96, Selma, July 28, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Fast, Viola, 96, Kingsburg, July 29, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Griffith, Ryan Albert, 47, Porterville, July 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Gurule, Victoria, 35, Porterville, July 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Hernandez III, Jesse, 34, Fresno, July 14, Oceanview Cremations
▪ Hicks, Susan, 53, Porterville, July 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Johnson, Dermoine, 69, Fresno, July 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Komoto, Sueka, 82, Selma, July 21, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Lerida, Dolores, 95, Fresno, July 20, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ McCarty Jr., Robert, 52, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Meleo, Victor, 101, Lindsay, July 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Moran, Daniel Perez, 63, Madera, July 19, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Phillips, Ronald Keith, 79, Porterville, July 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Reynolds, John, 50, Porterville, July 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Rivera, Maria O., 67, Fresno, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Salas, Carlos Guzman, 57, Fresno, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Talamantez, Frank Samuel, 49, Fresno, July 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Xayapeth, Pisa, 30, Fresno, July 14, Oceanview Cremations
