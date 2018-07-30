Death Notices for Tuesday, July 31

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Arredondo, Esequel, 22, Tulare, July 27 Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Ballew, Imogene Dude, 97, Fresno, July 25 Boice Funeral Home
▪ Condley Sr., James Edward, 83, Clovis, July 28 Boice Funeral Home
▪ Gillhammer, Jean, 89, Fresno, July 27 The Neptune Society of Central California - 1154 West Shaw Avenue - Fresno, CA 93711
▪ Green, Karlyne, 88, Fresno, July 27 Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Latham, Pamela, 71, Fresno, July 29 Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Marshall, Eugene Paul, 81, Clovis, July 27 Boice Funeral Home
▪ Marshall, Mary, 75, Fresno, July 23 Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Mischler, Teri, 62, Fresno, July 14 Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Ortega Sr., Joel Esqueda, 81, Squaw Valley, July 26 Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Ramirez, Frank T., 66, Fresno, July 27 Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Shirin, Richard D., 84, Fresno, July 26 Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Silva Sr., Geronimo Ovalle, 71, Sanger, July 27 Boice Funeral Home
▪ Vallez, Theresa, 39, Fresno, July 24 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
