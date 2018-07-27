Death Notices for Saturday, July 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Harrison, Rodney William, 61, Fresno, July 14, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Espinoza, George Jimenez, 78, Lindsay, July 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Galan, Arturo, 78, Fresno, June 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Garza, Ricardo, 67, Sanger, July 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Jones, Cheryl, 70, Fresno, July 26, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Ngo, Thanhvan, 39, Fresno, July 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Conde, Crisanta Cordero, 84, Clovis, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
