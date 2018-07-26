Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, July 27

Fresno Bee Staff

July 26, 2018 12:55 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Alvarado, Lucy M., 61, Kerman, July 24 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Collins, Stacie, 46, Visalia, July 21 Jay Chapel

▪ Crump, Donald Lien, 86, Fresno, July 24 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Flores Alcaraz, Ma. Concepcion, 81, Fresno, July 19 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Gazaway, Marilyn, 84, Madera, July 23 Serenity Funeral Services

▪ Holborn, Anita Elizabeth, 88, Clovis, July 25 Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Hopson, T.J., 29, Madera, July 23 Jay Chapel

▪ Martinez, Richard Joseph, 54, Fresno, July 23 Sterling & Smith Funeral Directos, Inc.

▪ Whitfield, Robert, 55, Tulare, July 24 Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

