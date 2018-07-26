Death Notices for Friday, July 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alvarado, Lucy M., 61, Kerman, July 24 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Collins, Stacie, 46, Visalia, July 21 Jay Chapel
▪ Crump, Donald Lien, 86, Fresno, July 24 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Flores Alcaraz, Ma. Concepcion, 81, Fresno, July 19 Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Gazaway, Marilyn, 84, Madera, July 23 Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Holborn, Anita Elizabeth, 88, Clovis, July 25 Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Hopson, T.J., 29, Madera, July 23 Jay Chapel
▪ Martinez, Richard Joseph, 54, Fresno, July 23 Sterling & Smith Funeral Directos, Inc.
▪ Whitfield, Robert, 55, Tulare, July 24 Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
