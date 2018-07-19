Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, July 20

Fresno Bee Staff

July 19, 2018 01:02 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Bazzle, Tanya Lanette, 56, Fresno, July 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

▪ Benjamin Jr., Arthur Howard, 87, Clovis, July 14, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Condon, Lydia Fay, 90, Fresno, July 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Hull, Robert, 62, Fresno, July 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Silvas, Rosalie Patricia, 73, Fresno, July 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Stock, Shelbi Renee, 46, Clovis, July 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

▪ Wiggins, Connie Lee, 62, Fresno, July 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

