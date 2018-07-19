Death Notices for Friday, July 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bazzle, Tanya Lanette, 56, Fresno, July 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Benjamin Jr., Arthur Howard, 87, Clovis, July 14, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Condon, Lydia Fay, 90, Fresno, July 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Hull, Robert, 62, Fresno, July 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Silvas, Rosalie Patricia, 73, Fresno, July 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Stock, Shelbi Renee, 46, Clovis, July 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Wiggins, Connie Lee, 62, Fresno, July 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
