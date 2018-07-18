Death Notices for Thursday, July 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Boen, Naomi Lynn, 95, Fresno, July 15, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Elia, Joanne W., 83, Fresno, June 27, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Gomez, Carlos, 76, Tulare, July 17, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Hale, Esther, 91, Kingsburg, July 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Heemstra, Joyce Ann, 90, Porterville, July 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Macias, Michael, 60, Fresno, July 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Miller, Clifford Eldon, 95, Sanger, July 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Montano Hernandez, Felipe, 79, Fresno, July 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Schultz, Gary Kenneth, 80, Terra Bella, July 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Velasquez, Manuel Armando, 60, Fresno, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home
