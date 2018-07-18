Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, July 19

Fresno Bee Staff

July 18, 2018 12:20 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Boen, Naomi Lynn, 95, Fresno, July 15, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Elia, Joanne W., 83, Fresno, June 27, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Gomez, Carlos, 76, Tulare, July 17, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Hale, Esther, 91, Kingsburg, July 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Heemstra, Joyce Ann, 90, Porterville, July 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Macias, Michael, 60, Fresno, July 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Miller, Clifford Eldon, 95, Sanger, July 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Montano Hernandez, Felipe, 79, Fresno, July 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Schultz, Gary Kenneth, 80, Terra Bella, July 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Velasquez, Manuel Armando, 60, Fresno, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home

