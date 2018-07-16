Death Notices for Tuesday, July 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Asher, Jean, 97, Kingsburg, July 15, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Ballas, Michael Paul, 80, Clovis, July 14, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Chase, Bernard “Bernie”, 76, Fresno, July 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Gonzalez, Anthony Maverick, 21, Reedley, July 9, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Greaves, Theodore Harry, Jr., M.D., 67, Clovis, July 10, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hannah, Patricia May, 85, Clovis, July 11, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Howden, Bertha Arlene, 88, Strathmore, June 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Jones, Lorraine Rae, 75, Porterville, July 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Lopez, Manuel, 85, Fresno, July 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Peters, John Nick, 87, Madera, July 12, Jay Chapel
▪ Phillips, Roberta Lavelle, 93, Fresno, July 12, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Reyes, Alfredo , 65, Wooklake, July 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Reyna, Marcos S., 101, Fresno, July 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Richmond, William, 83, Tulare, July 15, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Srmayan, Viktorya, 91, Fresno, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Stringer, Dale, 84, Clovis, July 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Syvankham, Thongvanh, 88, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Thornton, Mary Alice, 92, Madera, July 16, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Willoughby, Carol Lee, 82, Fresno, July 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
