Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, July 13

Fresno Bee Staff

July 12, 2018 12:11 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Brumbaugh, Gary, 77, Madera, July 10, Jay Chapel

▪ Corcoran, Paul A., 91, Fresno, June 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Dailey, Charles, 53, Fresno, July 3, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Gross, Margaret Ann, 96, Fresno, July 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Rangel, Mary E., 73, Sanger, July 10, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Sanabria, Michelle Ann, 47, Fresno, June 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Torres, Tony Lugo, 62, Fresno, June 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Wirt, Marie Allene, 95, Clovis, July 9, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

