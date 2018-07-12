Death Notices for Friday, July 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Brumbaugh, Gary, 77, Madera, July 10, Jay Chapel
▪ Corcoran, Paul A., 91, Fresno, June 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Dailey, Charles, 53, Fresno, July 3, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Gross, Margaret Ann, 96, Fresno, July 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Rangel, Mary E., 73, Sanger, July 10, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Sanabria, Michelle Ann, 47, Fresno, June 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Torres, Tony Lugo, 62, Fresno, June 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Wirt, Marie Allene, 95, Clovis, July 9, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
