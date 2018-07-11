Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, July 12

Fresno Bee Staff

July 11, 2018 12:11 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Garcia Gomez, Jose, 68, Fresno, June 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Hall Jr., Lincoln Herbert, 90, Visalia, June 29, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Lopez, Angelina, 89, Fresno, July 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Parker, Edward James, 90, Fresno, June 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Rodman, Betty Lou, 89, Visalia, July 6, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Smith, Mary L., 66, Fresno, July 5, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Vazquez, Bertha, 66, Fresno, July 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

