Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, July 11

Fresno Bee Staff

July 10, 2018 04:01 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Abbott, James Craig, 67, Prather, July 7, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Brantley, Marilyn, 63, Friant, July 8, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Burton, Rodger, 60, Fresno, June 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Dorectors, Inc.

▪ Calderon, Adela, 87, Clovis, July 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Corcoran, Paul, 91, Fresno, June 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Cruz Prado, Teresa Maria, 86, Sanger, July 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Fulton, Lewis Fizz, 66, Oakhurst , July 6, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Guaglianone, Cheryl, 71, Madera, July 4, Jay Chapel

▪ Hill, Joy, 84, Fresno, July 4, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Huggins, Jimmie D. Wayne, 79, Fresno, July 8, Serenity Funeral Services

▪ Husted, Raymond Scott, 53, Madera, July 7, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Karels, Kelly Patrick, 63, Porterville, July 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Lett, Annie Ruth, 88, Fresno, July 1, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ McHone, Marie Bernice, 83, Caruthers, July 6, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Orona, Julian, 26, Fresno, July 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Oropeza, Agustin, 93, Sanger, July 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Robinson, Alex T., 70, Fresno, July 2, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Torres, Tony, 62, Fresno, June 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Watkins, John Newton, 84, Porterville, July 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

  Comments  