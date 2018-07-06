Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, July 7

Fresno Bee Staff

July 06, 2018 02:05 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Cocagne, Anita, 52, Selma, July 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Cruz Delgado, Luis, 51, Fresno, July 2, Cremation Society of Central California

▪ DaSilva, Manuel Nunes, 74, Fresno, July 2, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ DePrima, Lillian S., 97, Fresno, July 5, Nova Cremation Service

▪ Giannini, LeRoy, 71, Reedley, July 3, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Guerra, Frank George, 91, Fresno, July 3, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Hiromoto, Violet, 97, Fresno, July 4, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ LeBlanc, Lee Hwang, 69, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ DeBoer, Ronald, 75, Clovis, June 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Moya, Jesse, 53, Selma, June 30, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Nielsen, Lois Jean, 83, Fresno, July 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Oftedal, Angelita, 87, Fresno, July 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Otterson, Larry, 78, Kingsburg, July 5, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Sally, W. Dale, 73, Exeter, July 2, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

▪ Short, Kenneth Wayne, 55, Fresno, June 28, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Sutters, Michael, 92, Madera, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

