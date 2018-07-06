Death Notices for Saturday, July 7

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Cocagne, Anita, 52, Selma, July 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Cruz Delgado, Luis, 51, Fresno, July 2, Cremation Society of Central California
▪ DaSilva, Manuel Nunes, 74, Fresno, July 2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ DePrima, Lillian S., 97, Fresno, July 5, Nova Cremation Service
▪ Giannini, LeRoy, 71, Reedley, July 3, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Guerra, Frank George, 91, Fresno, July 3, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Hiromoto, Violet, 97, Fresno, July 4, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ LeBlanc, Lee Hwang, 69, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ DeBoer, Ronald, 75, Clovis, June 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Moya, Jesse, 53, Selma, June 30, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Nielsen, Lois Jean, 83, Fresno, July 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Oftedal, Angelita, 87, Fresno, July 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Otterson, Larry, 78, Kingsburg, July 5, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Sally, W. Dale, 73, Exeter, July 2, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
▪ Short, Kenneth Wayne, 55, Fresno, June 28, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Sutters, Michael, 92, Madera, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
