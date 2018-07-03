Death Notices for Wednesday, July 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alexander, Leon, 3, Fresno, June 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Cravens, Joyce, 74, Corcoran, June 29, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Daggett, Thomas, 78, Madera, July 1, Jay Chapel
▪ Davis Sr., Michael Ray, 57, Fresno, June 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
▪ Edwards, David, 88, Fresno, July 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Eslick, Donal, 82, Fresno, June 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Garcia, Juanita, 93, North Fork, June 30, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Go, Pamela, 59, Fresno, June 3,0 Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Gutierrez Jr., Joseph Frank, 50, Fresno, June 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc
▪ Holt, JoAnne, 83, Fresno, June 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Houngsombath, Champideng, 39, Fresno, June 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Langstraat, Margaret, 97, Selma, June 24, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Meredith, Clinton, 78, Fresno, June 30, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Miranda, Ramona, 86, Kerman, June 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Payseno, James Leo, 83, Clovis, July 1, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Phaysamone, Thavone, 43, Fresno, June 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Sok, San, 80, Fresno, June 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Van Buren, Helen, 74, Madera, June 29, Jay Chapel
