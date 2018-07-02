Death Notices for Tuesday, July 3

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Chagoya, Mary O., 97, Reedley, June 26, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Delgadillo, Aristea, 89, Fresno, June 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Duttarer, Duane, 83, Fresno, June 29, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Gonzalez, Amalia, 91, Clovis, June 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Johnston, David, 91, Fresno, June 28, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Kauls, Nicholas Steven, 17, Fresno, June 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral
▪ Kope, Lois, 92, Fresno, June 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Lopez, Antonio M., 75, Reedley, June 25, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Morones, Derek Anthony, 54, Clovis, June 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Northcott, James Clayton, 59, Porterville, June 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Orozco, Adrian, 21, Madera, June 29, Jay Chapel
▪ Russell, David, 52, Tulare, June 29, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Simmons, Thomas, 83, Clovis, June 30, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Simpson, Bobby Jean, 77, Madera, June 27, Jay Chapel
▪ Van Gaasbeek, Nancy Ruth, 83, Springville, June 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
