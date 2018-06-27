Death Notices for Wednesday, June 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Abram, Emery, 86, Fresno, June 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Alvarez, Arnulfo, 52, Strathmore, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Baker, Walter, 82, Fresno June 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Bigham, Doris, 86, Fresno, June 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Burciaga, Sammy, 66, Fresno, June 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Burke, Jeri Lynn, 73, Fresno, June 22, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Camp, Patricia, 74, Reedley, June 20, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
▪ Diaz, Jennie, 75, Porterville June 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Fredrickson, Don, 89, Orosi, June 22, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
▪ Gerber, Ben, 76, Clovis, June 22, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Haley, Michael, 57, Fresno June 24, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Hampton, Betty, 86, Fresno, May 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Heltne, Richard, 76, Fresno June 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Hicklin, Betty, 81, Fresno, June 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Hormozis, Michael Mark, 62, Madera, June 22, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Jeffreys, Sharon Elaine, 72, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Kinsey, Dr. Robert, 86, Fresno June 14, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Knoll Sr., Jomes R., 92, Fresno June 25, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Mathews Jr., Dennis Wesley, 26, Fresno, June 20, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ McGuire, Joyce Lee, 51, Strathmore June 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Meyer, Clara, 79, Fresno, June 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Meyers, Joseph B., 66, Fresno, June 19, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Ouch, Noun, 33, Fresno, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Perry, Patrice M., 62, Clovis, June 15, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Talbott, Helen “Nadine”, 83, Tulare, June 22, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
▪ Thacker, Rubert Fredrick, 80, Lindsay June 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Thomas, Kay, 73, Fresno, June 24, Yost and Webb Funeral Home
Comments