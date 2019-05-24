Chawanakee Unified moving forward with second Tesoro Viejo school

The widening of Highway 41 in Madera County is coming soon Three new home developments sprouting up in Madera County along Highway 41 will jam up the already heavy traffic. But a plan is underway to widen the highway and alleviate congestion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three new home developments sprouting up in Madera County along Highway 41 will jam up the already heavy traffic. But a plan is underway to widen the highway and alleviate congestion.

Last week, the Chawanakee Unified Board of Education took another step in their expansion into southeastern Madera County’s newest community, Tesoro Viejo.

Board members moved to hire SIM-PBK Architects to design a planned K-12 educational complex during their May 14 board meeting. The school will serve students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, with a TK through 8th grade elementary school, from which students will transition into Rio Mesa High School.

“This is a very exciting time for Chawanakee Unified, as we continue to grow and expand our educational footprint,” said Barbara Bigelow, board president for the Chawanakee Unified School District. “SIM-PBK Architects brings extensive experience in educational facilities design not only in the valley, but throughout California.”

This school would be Chawanakee Unified’s second in Tesoro Viejo, having already opened Hillside School. Hillside serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The project is expected to be completed by 2025. The initial design phase is anticipated to be finished by the fall semester of the upcoming school year.

“One of the most satisfying parts of designing a school is knowing that what we do has an impact on the learning and growth of students,” said John Smith, partner with SIM-PBK Architects. “We are pleased to partner with Chawanakee Unified to deliver an educational facility that we can all be proud of.”

Madera County’s newest housing development, Tesoro Viejo, opened in October 2018 and is approved for over 5,000 new homes spread out over 1,600 acres.