Will Clovis schools send students home if they refuse to wear a mask? What to know

Brad Loutherbach, Clovis Unified mechanic, walks past a row of the district's buses, August 5, 2021.

Today is the first day of school for more than 40,000 Clovis Unified students.

If public comments at recent CUSD board meetings are any indication, mask-wearing remains a contentious issue that could force some difficult decisions for teachers, students, and families.

Dozens of Clovis parents spoke out over the last few weeks, many urging the board the to ignore California’s mandate requiring masks in classrooms, even as local coronavirus cases have reached a six-month high. A few parents told Clovis trustees they instructed their children to defy the mask order, describing it as a personal freedom issue.

Anger grew among many Clovis parents last week after the California Department of Public Health forced the CUSD school board to reverse a policy that would have left the classroom masking decision in the hands of parents.

And just days after Clovis parents learned they’d need a doctor’s note to obtain a mask waiver, many Fresno-area doctors said they would issue very few exemptions, even for students with conditions like asthma and ADHD.

But will Clovis teachers face dozens of defiant anti-mask students or parents spoiling for a fight on the first day of school?

On Friday, a teacher in Northern California was reportedly assaulted by an angry parent in an after-school confrontation over the state’s mask policy.

But such incidents have been rare, and most public school students have been wearing masks with little resistance. In fact, a growing number of school officials have hinted the indoor mask rule might be a more significant issue to adults than it is for students.

Earlier this month, the LA Times’ Melissa Gomez reported that Southern California students mainly were “over” the issue. Gomez wrote: “They have adjusted to the discomfort and would much rather be in school with their friends than at home on a computer.”

Speaking last week during an online Q&A with The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab, FUSD spokesperson Nikki Henry said Fresno teachers haven’t seen “those levels of egregious type defiance on masks.”

“Like I said, our kids are used to wearing them,” she said.

But as Friday’s Northern California incident shows, schools need to be prepared for some tough conversations.

Will your child be sent home from school if they refuse to wear a mask?

That question has been top of mind for many anti-mask protesters, and local school officials have worked hard to handle the answer without confrontation.

Clovis and Fresno school leaders say they don’t want it to come to that.

Henry, FUSD’s spokesperson, said, “we’re coming at it from a position of support, not discipline.”

“We’re treating masks as we would treat anything in our dress code,” Henry said.

Clovis schools also are emphasizing support and education over discipline.

“Our intention would obviously not to have any students lose any class time, and we’re hoping our parents will work with us to that effect,” CUSD spokesperson Kelly Avants told the Ed Lab.

School staffers will remind students to wear masks properly, provide personal protective equipment if needed, and work with students and families struggling to meet the requirement.

But for any parents who’ve instructed their children simply to defy the mask rule, yes, your child could miss class time.

“Ultimately, the expectation is for the student to either be in compliance or (look) at the alternatives for independent study or online school as an alternative if they aren’t able to do that,” Avants explained.

Henry said, in such cases, Fresno Unified would also follow its “normal interventions,” the same protocol for any dress code violations.

School and public health officials have also been quick to remind families that students under 12 aren’t yet able to get vaccinated, making precautions like mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing critical.

With the emphasis on safety and support, teachers and principals hope to keep as many students in classrooms as possible.

Last week, Clovis Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell reminded parents that while masks aren’t ideal, wearing them helps keep teachers and students together — something that wasn’t possible on the first day of school a year ago.

What about other school vaccines?

Are your children fully vaccinated with the required vaccines for school? The Fresno County Health Department will be offering a free vaccine clinics for families on Medi-Cal or who do not have insurance to get them caught up on required vaccines.

The immunization clinics will be held on Aug. 16-20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

At Tioga Middle School in room 36, 3232 E. Fairmont Ave.

Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade must provide proof of updated immunizations.

Here are the guidelines for the immunization clinics:

Only one parent/legal guardian can accompany student

can accompany student Parent/legal guardian and student will need to wear a mask

Student must bring current immunization record

bring current immunization record Student must bring current Medi-Cal card if they have Medi-Cal insurance

