This high school in Fresno is among the best in the nation, new report says. Here’s why

A Fresno Unified charter high school one of the best schools in California and the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

University High School, which was established in 2000, was ranked the ninth-best high school in the state, according to a news release from the school. The school is also the 89th best in the nation and the 20th best charter school in America, rankings from U.S. News and World Report show.

“We are really proud of these results, especially after such an extraordinary year. I commend our dedicated staff and the students who are so committed to our program,” said Jeffie Esparza Hickman in a statement, the principal and superintendent of University High. She is the first woman and person of color to lead the charter school.

The U.S News rankings award schools gold, silver, or bronze medals based on how well students are prepared for college and student performance on state assessments. The rankings also include data on more than 18,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

University High is also one of Five California Distinguished Schools awarded to Fresno Unified in 2021, the statement said.

What makes the high school unique is it’s located on the Fresno State campus, and students begin to take courses at the university during their sophomore year.

“This dual enrollment program not only prepares students for college but when they transfer to a university, many graduate in three years,” the news release said.