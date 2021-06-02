Pro-union teachers say Clovis school leaders undermine unionizing efforts in complaint

The Association of Clovis Educators has filed an unfair labor practice claim against the district, alleging it has stifled union organizing by influencing and supporting the faculty senate for decades, despite a 1980s ruling that found the district violated the law.

The association, dubbed ACE, is made up of Clovis Unified teachers who have been attempting to create a union at the district, which would be historic — CUSD is the state’s largest district without a union. ACE went public on April 5, but teachers had been organizing since at least July 2020. Many said they felt excluded from the decision-making process, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Another group of CUSD teachers has been speaking out against unionizing. The Clovis Teachers for Clovis website urges the district to keep its faculty senate, which is the organization that represents teachers at the district level during decision-making. The senate works as more of an advisory panel and doesn’t have direct bargaining or negotiating power, ACE has said.

The complaint, which the Public Employment Relations Board received on Wednesday, cites an old PERB case that found the district violated the Educational Employment Relations Act by controlling faculty senate affairs “through overseeing elections, reviewing the organization’s bylaws and evaluating the Faculty Senate President. This control allows the district to decide whether to address issues that arise as employees do not have collective bargaining rights,” ACE said in a news release on Wednesday.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“Back in 1983, Clovis educators who were unionizing also filed unfair practice charges against the CUSD administration for illegal interference by supporting and favoring the Faculty Senate,” the ACE news release continued.

“The unfair practice charges were upheld by PERB and CUSD was ordered (among other remedies) to stop contributing financial support to Faculty Senate alone—a ruling CUSD is disregarding today.”

“We are concerned that CUSD administration’s control of the Faculty Senate is not only illegal, but it also undermines the ability for Clovis educators to successfully advocate for the improvements our students deserve,” said Kristin Heimerdinger, a Buchanan High School teacher and leader of ACE.

According to the complaint, the district “completely dominates the workings of the faculty senate,” which then “campaigns against teachers attempting to truly have a voice by gaining the right to collectively bargain.”

School districts cannot be involved in the unionization process or support a pro-union or anti-union campaign, and public employees cannot deter nor discourage employees from joining a union, according to the Public Employment Relations Board.