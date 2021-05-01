Clovis-area coach was three-times over the legal limit in DUI crash last year, CHP says

A Buchanan High assistant wrestling coach “feels horrible” about the drunken-driving crash he caused in October and “is taking steps to make sure it never, ever happens again,” his attorney told The Bee on Friday.

Gabe Flores faces two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to the criminal complaint filed April 1 in Fresno County Superior Court.

Flores, 36, was arrested Oct. 23 after he allegedly slammed his car into the back of another vehicle while driving with a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit, California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Flores told The Bee.

Investigators said Flores was heading west on Shepherd Avenue near Peach Avenue when he crashed into the back of the victim’s vehicle. Two women were injured in the crash.

In an interview with The Bee in the days following the crash, family members confirmed at least one of the victims was the mother of a wrestler on the Clovis team coached by Flores.

His first court appearance this week was postponed to May 26, according to Jerry Stanley, Fresno County’s assistant district attorney.

Flores’ criminal defense attorney, Fresno’s Steven Smith, said he’s still waiting for prosecutors to turn over evidence related to the two victims’ injuries. Without proof of “great bodily injury,” the charges could be reduced from felonies to misdemeanors.

Smith said Flores is committed to accepting responsibility for the crash but needs to see all of the evidence before entering a plea.

Smith said his client’s blood-alcohol level was measured at .3. The legal limit is .08.

“He feels awful. He feels horrible. He’s accepting responsibility, and he’s going to work to hopefully turn this into something positive,” Smith said in a telephone interview. “The reality is that this was a tragic incident, and (Flores) is very lucky it wasn’t worse.”

Smith said Flores participated in a 60-day inpatient treatment program.

“Since leaving his inpatient treatment, he continues to participate in outpatient addiction therapy,” Smith said. “He constantly preaches to the students he encounters who will listen about his life-changing mistake and the dangers of drinking and driving.”

Smith said Flores returned to his position as a Student Relations Liaison in January following the leave of absence but is “not currently coaching any sports for CUSD.”

CUSD spokesperson Kelly Avants also confirmed that Flores did not coach this year but remains employed at the district. Citing personnel privacy laws, Avants said the district could not comment on the case further.

Buchanan wrestling is considered one of the top programs in the country and has captured six state championships, including a stretch of five straight state titles.