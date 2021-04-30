If you had COVID-19, do you need to get the vaccine? Fresno doctors shares the latest

Today’s Ask the Ed Lab question comes from Denyce Butler; who asks:

“As a faculty advisor for elementary teachers, I have been relieved that all of my future teachers have been vaccinated. Unfortunately, it is not a requirement for the teachers already in the classroom. When asked ‘Why,’ the most common answer I hear is, “I’ve had COVID, so I don’t need the vaccination.” What do these people need to know about this situation?”

In other words, if you had COVID-19, are you now naturally immune, or should you still get vaccinated?

The short answer is, ‘yes,’ doctors say you should still receive a coronavirus vaccine.

It’s still unclear how long natural immunity lasts. Reinfections have been documented, but such cases remain rare.

People with vaccinations appear to have a better chance against the coronavirus than people who were infected and didn’t get a vaccination, according to Dr. John Zweifler, a public health physician with the Fresno County Health Department.

Zweifler told the Ed Lab that “levels of antibodies are higher after you have been vaccinated than after you have been infected.

“The importance of getting vaccinated cannot be overstated. The dramatic decreases in nursing home outbreaks and disease in the elderly can be directly attributed to the high rates of vaccinations in these populations,” Zweifler said. “Conversely, we are seeing rising cases of COVID-19 in younger populations who have not been vaccinated at similar rates.”

Zweifler said he understands that many remain concerned about whether the vaccine is safe.

“It is reasonable to question the safety of any new product, including vaccines,” the doctor said. “The vaccines were tested on tens of thousands of people before they were approved for emergency use.”

He acknowledged there have been documented cases of “rare and dangerous side effects,” including blood clots. But, he said, all evidence points to the fact that vaccinations remain much safer than the coronavirus.

“Vaccines offer us a clear path forward to returning to a more normal life. For those who decline vaccines, a regular testing strategy offers some protection,” Zweifler said. “Particularly for those in higher-risk occupations, which include those who work in indoor congregate settings including schools, getting vaccinated protects you and the students and colleagues you work with, as well as your community and loved ones.”

And while it’s still too soon to say for sure that California’s public schools could one day require COVID vaccinations for students and teachers, local colleges are already requiring immunizations for the upcoming fall semester.

ASK THE ED LAB

