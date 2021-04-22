Good news for Fresno-area students hoping to earn a college degree in three years

Fresno Pacific University is now offering a three-year graduation path for several degrees, the college announced Wednesday, potentially saving students tuition and time.

Students will attend courses in the summer and work with an adviser to help schedule classes, according to a university news release.

The degrees are not new or different from degrees that typically take four years, said Krista Brooks, the director of undergraduate admissions.

“They cover all the same material in all the same classes as four-year programs, just with a set schedule that helps students accomplish their degree in less time.”

The bachelor’s degree options are:

The degree options also qualify for federal and state financial aid programs, such as Cal and Pell Grants. All first-time students at Fresno Pacific receive a scholarship, according to the university.

About 98% of all students at the college receive financial aid, and half are the first in their families to graduate from a four-year institution, according to the news release.

The college also offers a way to shave a year off of its teaching program, allowing students to start their credential program a year sooner.

“Finishing your bachelor’s degree in three years will jump-start you into a highly sought-after career,” Brooks said.