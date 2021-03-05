Fresno State, City College announce graduation plans for this year - and last year

Nataly Romero, 18, of Fresno looks at the crowd at the Save Mart Center in Fresno as she attends her commencement ceremony on Wednesday. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Both Fresno State and Fresno City College announced Friday that they would hold their class of 2021 commencement ceremonies virtually once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fresno State’s class of 2020, which did not get a ceremony last year, will also be able to celebrate in May, university officials said.

Dates and other details for both ceremonies have not yet been released.

“While we won’t be able to have any in-person contact,” said Fresno State Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, “we have learned there are many ways to celebrate in a virtual world. I’m sure we’ll see some real creativity.”

Fresno City College expects a record number of students will graduate this year, more than the 2,106 who did last year. The college held a virtual ceremony last year for its 2020 class.

“As Fresno City College continues to uphold its commitment to keep students and staff safe and healthy, the college must sometimes make difficult decisions that may not be popular,” said President Carole Goldsmith in a statement. “This decision was made in consultation with our own health officers, faculty, staff and those at the Fresno County Office of Public Health to ensure that the best possible resolution was reached.”

Reedley College graduates will get to walk in-person over a four-day period this year, beginning on May 19. Fall, spring, and summer 2021 graduates are invited to participate. Reedley College has a smaller campus population than Fresno City College.

“Our commitment is to develop and apply high standards of safety and health protocols in an appropriate space on campus to mark your outstanding achievement,” Reedley College officials said. “Attendance will be limited, face coverings will be mandatory, and physical distancing will be exercised.”

Fresno Pacific University will also hold a virtual commencement ceremony, which will go live on May 8 at 10 a.m.

“Even as hospitalization rates fluctuate, a vaccine begins to be more widely distributed, and California works to stabilize infection rates, it is unlikely large scale in-person events like our commencement will be allowed for the foreseeable future,” school officials said.