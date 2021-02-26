Join us for ‘Back to School: Q&A on COVID Safety.’ Sign up for the live event here

Schools in Fresno County are starting to reopen. Some middle school and high school students have already returned on a hybrid model, while other students continue distance learning.

Join us March 9 at 3 p.m. as The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab presents “Back to School: Q&A on COVID Safety” — a discussion with teachers and a physician with the county public health department on what parents should know about school reopenings, as well as continued distance learning.

Fresno Bee Education Lab reporters Isabel Dieppa and Monica Velez will moderate the virtual live Q&A.

The panel:

Michelle Kusch, teacher at Clovis Unified

Heather Miller, teacher at Edison High

Manuel Bonilla, president at Fresno Teachers Association

Dr. John Zweifler, family physician and consultant with the Fresno County Public Health Department

We are taking questions in advance from the community.

You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

Panelists

What: Back to School: Q&A on COVID Safety

When: 3 p.m. March 9

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Michelle Kusch is a teacher of special education at Clovis Unified. Kusch is also a master teacher for students at Fresno State.

Heather Miller is a high school teacher at Edison High, where she teaches AP world history and gender studies. She is also the chair of the English Learner Response Committee.

Manuel Bonilla is the president at Fresno Teachers Association. Previously, Bonilla was an art teacher at Roosevelt High School.

Dr. John Zweifler is a family physician with decades of experience in primary care, medical education and health care administration. He works on population health issues with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the engagement reporter for The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Monica Velez is the early education and K-12 reporter for The Bee’s Education Lab.