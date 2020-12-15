This problem has plagued parts of Fresno for years. A big company is about to help out

On Tuesday, Comcast joined forces with the Fresno Housing Authority, elected officials, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County to announce a new initiative offering more internet to parts of Fresno.

Josh Simes, area vice president for Central Valley Comcast California, said the company plans to equip 10 Fresno public housing areas and Boys and Girls clubs with WiFi-connected “lift” zones.

“We are continuing our commitment to the Central Valley,” Simes said during Tuesday’s news conference.

Simes also said Comcast would donate $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County to help the clubs continue to offer a “safe and quiet” place where school students can do their school work.

“We couldn’t stop smiling,” Diane Carbray, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, said in regards to the donation. “The internet is weak. It has made a huge difference to our club members. They now have a positive, quiet, and dependable place to finish their homework.”

In addition to the money, each Boys & Girls Clubs member will receive a laptop, a gift card to provide 12 months of home internet services, and a turkey and box of food for Christmas.

California Department of Education Superintendent Tony Thurmond has created digital access programs to close the digital divide gap.

All school districts received federal CARES Act funding to help with distance learning and alleviate some of the stress parents and students face. School districts provided WiFi hotspots, but that hasn’t always fixed the problem.

In a recent Fresno Bee survey, parents and teachers expressed frustration with access to the internet and bandwidth.

“Sometimes, my children have difficulty logging into class or staying logged in. This happens five times a week or more. My children are less independent because of this,” one person said in the survey.

“One of the things that seem to be a constant is many are in households where they have younger siblings, and they are all sharing one access point,” teacher Joe Barron told The Bee’s Education Lab last week during an online listening session.

Preston Prince, executive director of Fresno Housing, said broadband bandwidth is an issue he feels Comcast is addressing.

“This is one of the issues we have talked about. It’s about speed and bandwidth. I am proud our partnership has resulted in high speed and bandwidth for our students. Comcast has been paying attention to that,” said Prince.

“Access to high-quality internet will be a game-changer for all of them,” Carbray said during the news conference.