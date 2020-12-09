Fresno High will remove Native American mascot image criticized as ‘racist’

Fresno High School’s Warrior mascot that depicts a Native American caricature will be changed. The school will keep the “Warriors” moniker.

Fresno Unified School District board members voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to change the mascot Native Americans have described as “racist” and “offensive.” Trustee Terry Slatic cast the only “no” vote.

Students will lead efforts to design a new mascot image.

Several trustees also signaled support for possibly removing all Native American-themed imagery from all Fresno schools. Those discussions could come before the board in the future.

The vote came to the board because of the movement and conversation that Jamie Nelson, a Yokuts Native, sparked in Fresno. He started a petition in June advocating for FUSD to change the mascot because it’s offensive and degrading to Native Americans, especially since Fresno High sits on the land that was originally inhabited by Yokuts Natives before white colonizers stole it.

Fresno Unified students have also fought alongside Nelson to push the board to change the mascot. Although the movement gained many supporters, there were also people fighting to keep the Native American-themed mascot image.

After Nelson launched his petition, a counter-petition was created to keep the mascot by a Fresno High alumnus, Joshua Washburn.

The Fresno High Alumni Association also has sent out an email to members on Nov. 10 urging them to send comments to FUSD board members urging them to keep the Native American-themed imagery.

