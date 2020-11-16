Education Lab: Want some good news? Fresno students have you covered

Fresno High counselor Chie Moua conducts an online workshop, helping students apply to college during the pandemic. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Good morning, education readers!

Is it still 2020?

Really? OK.

With more bad news expected Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge in Fresno — and everywhere — good news feels like an endangered species.

But it’s not extinct! Here are three good things to start your week.

Good Thing No. 1

The Ed Lab’s Ashleigh Panoo has a story coming out this week that makes us smile.

Ashleigh shows us that while education experts worry fewer high school seniors will head to college next year (yes, because of COVID-19), college applications coming from Fresno high schools don’t appear to be slowing down.

In fact, a Fresno Unified guidance counselor who spoke with Ashleigh said she’s never been busier.

Ashleigh’s story looks at what Fresno schools are doing right and the unique role Fresno State plays in a key program for high school seniors.

It’s comforting to know that amid concerns about depression, holiday loneliness, pandemic fatigue, and national unrest, Fresno students are still fighting for their futures in higher education.

Look for Ashleigh’s story on Tuesday morning at fresnobee.com/education-lab.

And high school seniors aren’t the only ones thinking ahead to the good life after coronavirus.

Good Thing No. 2

Fresno State reported record enrollment this semester. While numbers slump at many colleges across the U.S., Fresno State’s fall enrollment climbed 5% over last year, with more than 25,000 students.

(Also, the Fresno State Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak! Call it Good Things 2A.) Go Dogs!

Good Thing No. 3

And, in Merced, a new partnership between the city’s colleges aims to make it easier for Merced College students to transfer to UC Merced. As reported by the Merced Sun-Star’s Shawn Jansen, leaders hope to have at least 150 students use the program to make the jump from the city’s community college to its elite UC over the next few years.

It’s almost like these young people can’t wait to start cleaning up the mess we’re making for them.

So, take that, pandemic!

In the photo above, Fresno High counselor Chie Moua conducts an online workshop, helping students apply to college during the pandemic.

The digital divide: Tell us your story