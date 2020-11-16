Education Lab
Education Lab: Want some good news? Fresno students have you covered
Know someone who also cares about these important education issues?
Forward this newsletter to a friend or colleague - and they can sign up here.
• • •
Good morning, education readers!
Is it still 2020?
Really? OK.
With more bad news expected Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge in Fresno — and everywhere — good news feels like an endangered species.
But it’s not extinct! Here are three good things to start your week.
Good Thing No. 1
The Ed Lab’s Ashleigh Panoo has a story coming out this week that makes us smile.
Ashleigh shows us that while education experts worry fewer high school seniors will head to college next year (yes, because of COVID-19), college applications coming from Fresno high schools don’t appear to be slowing down.
In fact, a Fresno Unified guidance counselor who spoke with Ashleigh said she’s never been busier.
Ashleigh’s story looks at what Fresno schools are doing right and the unique role Fresno State plays in a key program for high school seniors.
It’s comforting to know that amid concerns about depression, holiday loneliness, pandemic fatigue, and national unrest, Fresno students are still fighting for their futures in higher education.
Look for Ashleigh’s story on Tuesday morning at fresnobee.com/education-lab.
And high school seniors aren’t the only ones thinking ahead to the good life after coronavirus.
Good Thing No. 2
Fresno State reported record enrollment this semester. While numbers slump at many colleges across the U.S., Fresno State’s fall enrollment climbed 5% over last year, with more than 25,000 students.
(Also, the Fresno State Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak! Call it Good Things 2A.) Go Dogs!
Good Thing No. 3
And, in Merced, a new partnership between the city’s colleges aims to make it easier for Merced College students to transfer to UC Merced. As reported by the Merced Sun-Star’s Shawn Jansen, leaders hope to have at least 150 students use the program to make the jump from the city’s community college to its elite UC over the next few years.
It’s almost like these young people can’t wait to start cleaning up the mess we’re making for them.
So, take that, pandemic!
In the photo above, Fresno High counselor Chie Moua conducts an online workshop, helping students apply to college during the pandemic.
The digital divide: Tell us your story
Does your household have enough broadband? The Education Lab is exploring a series of stories about the digital divide in Fresno County.
Last spring, readers told us about shortages of laptops and tablets among local students. Now we are asking community members, teachers, professors and students to help us once again with our reporting.
The Ed Lab has created this short survey to understand the broadband situation teachers students and professors face. Please fill out and share with others.
Thanks for helping to tell this story.
• • •
Ayuda al Fresno Bee Laboratorio de Educación entender como el acceso a internet está afectando los estudiantes y educadores de Fresno con llenar esta encuesta. Puedes llenar la encuesta en ingles o español.
Si prefieres llenar la encuesta en español por favor llena la aquí.
Ask the Ed Lab
Do you have an education question you’d like for us to answer? Have a story tip? Contact the Ed Lab team at edlab@fresnobee.com.
Like this newsletter? Forward to a friend. They can sign up here.
Comments