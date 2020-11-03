Who’s ahead in the race for seats on Fresno County school boards

file photo Merced Sun-Star file

Board seats in Fresno County’s largest school districts and community college district are on the ballot this election, and roughly half of the votes have been counted as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The story will be updated as more ballots are counted throughout the night.

State Center Community College District

Four State Center Community College District trustee areas are on the ballot.

Two people are challenging Area 2 Trustee Eric Payne. Nasreen Johnson, a communications professional, was in the lead with nearly 38% of the vote, with about 50% of the ballots counted.

Sevag Tateosian, a public health analyst, was at about 31%, and Payne was trailing with 30% of the votes.

Area 3 Trustee John Leal was leading his race with 39% of the vote in Fresno County but his challenger Danielle Parra, a bookkeeper, was right behind with 38%. Leal’s other challenger, Dary Rezvanis, a business owner and accountant, had nearly 23% of the vote. Almost 46% of the ballots had been counted.

A small portion of Area 3 extends into Kings County. As of 10:15 p.m., the race recorded a total of 46 votes, with Leal capturing nearly 72%.

Area 6 Trustee Deborah Jean Ikeda had a lead with 45% of the vote, and nearly 57% of the ballots have been counted in that race. Sally Fowler, a retired school administrator, had about 37% of the votes, and Chris Milton, a businessman, had about 17% of the vote.

Incumbent Richard Caglia, Area 7, also had a lead with 45% of the vote, and about 44% of the ballots have been counted so far. Jon Bath, a Fresno Unified teacher, had almost 32% of the vote, and Abena Cruise, a community health representative, has about 22% of the votes.

Fresno Unified

Fresno Unified trustee areas 5 and 6 are on the ballot, and both incumbents are running for re-election.

Three people are running against Trustee Carol Mill, area 5, who has been on the board since 2004. This will be the attorney’s fifth time running for another four-year term. Almost 42% of the ballots have been counted, and Mills is in the lead with about 45%.

David Paredes, a community youth organizer, Alexandria Desiga, an education project manager, and Sharon A. Clinton, a retired job specialist, are running against Mills. Paredes is behind Mills, with about 36% of the votes.

Two people are running against Trustee Claudia Cazares, area 6, who was elected to the board in 2016. Esteban Pacheco, a dispatcher, and Bill Gates, a business owner, are running against Cazares.

Cazares has about 54% of the votes, with about 45% of the ballots counted. Gates has about 23% of votes, and Pacheco has about 22%.

Clovis Unified

Four seats in Clovis Unified are up for election.

Area 2 Trustee Ginny L. Hovsepian is not running for re-election. Jacob Trumble, a ramp agent, and David Defrank, an attorney, are running against each other. Defrank has a lead with nearly 79% of the votes so far. About 55% of ballots have been counted.

Two people are running against Area 4 Trustee Hugh Awtrey, who was appointed to the board last year to fill a retired board member position. Noha Elbaz, an educator, and Jonathon Holt, a financial planner, are running against Awtrey.

With about 55% of the ballots counted, Awtrey is in the lead, with nearly 39% of the votes. Elbaz has almost 36% of the votes, and Holt has about 25%.

Area 5 Trustee Christopher Casado is being challenged by Yolanda Moore, a physician assistant. With about 55% of the ballots counted, Moore is in the lead, with about 53% of the vote.

Central Unified

There are three seats on the ballot for the Central Unified school board, the third-largest school district in the county.

Corbin Gunstream, a chief financial officer, is challenging Area 3 Trustee Phillip Cervantes, who so far has about 52% of the votes, and about 52% of the ballots have been counted so far.

Long-time Area 6 Trustee Terry Cox is not running for re-election. There are four people on the ballot: Stacy Williams, a community organizer and department manager, Sandra R. Flores, a community outreach manager, Richard Martinez, a businessman, and Jeremy Alam Mehling, a farmer, and businessman.

With almost 43% of the ballots counted so far, Mehling is in the lead, with about 33% of the votes. Flores has about 17% of the votes, Martinez has nearly 22%, and Williams has about 18%.

Former Area 4 Trustee Richard Atkins resigned from the board in June just days after making comments on social media that critics described as “racist,” “disgusting,” and “xenophobic.” The seat has been vacant since.

Shawn M. Brooks, an account clerk, and Bret Rush, an assistant for a county supervisor, are running against each other for the Area 4 seat. Brooks has a lead with about 62% of the votes. About 42% of the ballots have been counted so far.

Sanger Unified

There are two seats on the ballot for the Sanger Unified school board, the fourth-largest district in Fresno County.

Area 1 Trustee Tammy Wolfe is being challenged by businessman Juan- Antonio “Sebastian” Ardemagni. Wolfe has a lead with almost 74% of the votes, and about 53% of the ballots have been counted.

Karate instructor Va Pao Her is running against Area 4Trustee Rick Duran. Her is in the lead with about 51% of the vote, and about 47% of the ballots have been counted.