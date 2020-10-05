As Fresno’s COVID-19 cases improve, will local colleges reopen more in-person classes?

As Fresno-area college students head into the middle of the semester, some feel unmotivated, isolated, and unsure whether they are learning anything without face-to-face interaction.

“I find it difficult and have not been able to adjust,” said Fresno State student Evelyn Andrade Macedo, an agricultural business major. “My professors are doing the best they can and are awesome, but I personally do not like online. I have a lack of motivation, so I miss being at school. Seeings others do their work in the library and all around gave me the motivation to do my work as well. So environment is a big thing for me.”

Despite Fresno County’s movement from purple tier to red tier, which would allow more students into college labs and lecture halls, Fresno-area colleges are not making any changes to their current plans, officials told The Bee.

At Fresno State, there is an overall on-campus population of 2,200 students, faculty, and staff, and that won’t change any time soon, according to spokesperson Lisa Boyles Bell.

“We are pleased that Fresno County has transitioned to the red tier status, which will allow for the reopening of many local businesses. However, in keeping our focus on the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and students, this change will not alter our fall 2020 plan …” she said. “Additional information regarding in-person events and meetings for spring 2021 will be reviewed in early November.”

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Center Community College District, which runs Fresno City, and Madera, Reedley, and Clovis community colleges, is following the same route.

“There is no change at this time,” spokesperson Lucy Ruiz said on Thursday. “The District’s number one concern is the safety of its students, faculty, and staff.”

Fresno State student Daniela Lisset Martinez said she hoped more in-person classes would be available as the county’s coronavirus numbers improved.

“I find it hard learning core subjects online, it’s just not the same,” she said. “For the most part, I just feel like I’m turning in work and not really learning anything. The professors are trying their best to engage with us, but there are some professors who don’t really bother, they just post modules and assignments.”

Student Beto Manzo Lua said since elementary schools are beginning to reopen, colleges should start expanding their face-to-face courses too.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

“I go to two in-person classes twice a week, but my biomechanics class is just modules, and the labs are premade videos, which actually help. But it would be nice to have the biomechanics class in person,” he said.

Many students said they feel instructors are doing their best, but others aren’t sure that the transition to fully online learning is adequate.

“Honestly, it’s a love-hate thing,” Fresno State student Lorena Vargas said. “Sometimes my professors are on it, sometimes (they’re) not. You try to reach out to some of them, and some of them are friendly, and some of them are not understanding whatsoever.”

“I’m finding that I am more focused on turning in my assignments than actually understanding the material,” said Fresno State communications major Brooke Chau. “Professors are trying their best, but it is impossible to continue to learn like this because it’s simply not learning. I miss being in the classroom.”

As for other students, they are finding that online learning provides flexibility while they work or take care of other responsibilities.

Delaney Rae, a graduate student who also works at Fresno State, said it has been much easier to work from home.

“Online learning, at least for me, is more convenient because I don’t have to worry about getting to campus several nights a week,” she said. “My professors have been very understanding of the differences in online learning.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab here.