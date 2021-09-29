Crime
Shields Avenue closed at Cedar Avenue while Fresno police investigate shooting
A section of Shields Avenue was closed to traffic on Wednesday as police investigated a shooting.
The closure happened around 1 p.m. on eastbound Shields from Cedar Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route. Emergency medical crews were on the scene.
September 29, 2021
