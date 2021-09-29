Shields Avenue closed at Cedar Avenue while Fresno police investigate shooting

Eastbound Shields is closed from Cedar due to a shooting investigation. FRESNO POLICE INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT

A section of Shields Avenue was closed to traffic on Wednesday as police investigated a shooting.

The closure happened around 1 p.m. on eastbound Shields from Cedar Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route. Emergency medical crews were on the scene.

This story will be updated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Shields is closed from Cedar due to a shooting investigation. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HUoKQ7u6hz — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) September 29, 2021

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 1:50 PM.