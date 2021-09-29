Crime

Shields Avenue closed at Cedar Avenue while Fresno police investigate shooting

Eastbound Shields is closed from Cedar due to a shooting investigation.
A section of Shields Avenue was closed to traffic on Wednesday as police investigated a shooting.

The closure happened around 1 p.m. on eastbound Shields from Cedar Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route. Emergency medical crews were on the scene.

This story will be updated.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 1:50 PM.

