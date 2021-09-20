Merced County deputies identify homicide victim found near Dos Palos as 27-year-old man

Officers checking on an 87-year-old woman in Riverside, California, found her body in a garage freezer, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a homicide victim found in the Dos Palos area Friday as Christian Castillo, 27.

A resident of Dos Palos, Castillo was found Friday near Palm Avenue and Denton Road, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Around 1 p.m. deputies received a call about a person laying down along a canal bank. Once deputies arrived they found Castillo laying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.