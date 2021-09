Crime Fresno Police Chief explains what led up to a 39-year-old man dying while in custody September 04, 2021 10:22 PM

Fresno Chief of Police Paco Balderrama outlines the details of a complicated case involving a carjacking, shooting, and faked asthma attack saving a family, which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old suspect Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Fresno.