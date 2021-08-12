Clovis stalking suspect captured after vehicle chase near Fresno State, police say

A man sought by Clovis police on felony stalking charges was taken into custody Thursday after officers managed to pin his vehicle between police vehicles near Fresno State, following a short pursuit.

Lt. Jim Munro said the suspect tried to elude officers during a traffic stop near Shaw and Willow avenues late Thursday morning. The suspect, identified as Oscar Jimenez, 28, of Fresno, sped away at speeds reaching about 70 mph while driving on Gettysburg and Shaw avenues before he was stopped near Shaw and Backer Avenue.

A female passenger in the car, who was not identified, was released at the scene.