Fresno restaurant owner accused of lewd acts with a child out of jail after posting bail 

File photo

A restaurateur involved with the operation of several diners in the Fresno and Madera area faces sex charges involving a minor, Fresno police reported Monday.

Fidel Angel Bonilla is the owner of Ranchos Liberty Cafe in the Madera Ranchos and co-owner of Yosemite Falls Cafe, which has several diners in the Fresno area, according to police spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega.

On July 25, Bonilla was booked on allegations of lewd acts with a child, said Trueba Vega. He has since been released from the Fresno County Jail after posting a bond, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Trueba Vega, the police spokeswoman, said additional information could not be released to protect the juvenile victim.

Initial efforts to reach Bonilla were not successful.