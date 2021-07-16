Four yearling horses dead in Tulare County. What detectives learned

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives Thursday afternoon booked a Delano man after discovering that four yearling horses died and a mule was ill in Porterville due to lack of water.

The discovery was made in the 1700 block of Tyler Street, where the detectives learned that there was no water on the property and that Joan Vega Ponce, 53, had not checked on the animals in the past 10 days, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Liz Jones.

Ponce was arrested on animal cruelty charges, and booked into the Tulare County jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detective A. Ellis at 800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso.tipnow.com.