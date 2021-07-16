Suspect sought in Merced homicide of mother, unborn child. Police seek tips from public

Jonathan Xavier Dorado

Police have identified a Los Banos man as the suspect in the April shooting homicide of a mother-to-be and her unborn child in Merced’s Loughborough area.

Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 19, is wanted for the killing of Tatyanna Lopez and her child Ayanna — who was just two weeks away from being born.

The shooting was reported the evening of April 18 at a residence in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. The shooting killed Lopez and injured her boyfriend, 18-year-old Angel Legrande.

Lopez was taken to a regional hospital and pronounced dead.

A warrant has been issued for Dorado’s arrest.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (209) 385-4725 www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html