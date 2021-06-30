Proud Boys member from Oakhurst charged with crimes in U.S. Capitol insurrection

An Oakhurst man and a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was arrested Wednesday in connection to crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Ricky Christopher Wilden of Oakhurst is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wilden, 39, made his initial court appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said Wilden could be seen in a crowd near the east door of the Capitol at 2:24 p.m. EST (according to time stamps in one of the videos) wearing a dark jacket, beanie cap and gloves, and cheering as the doors to the Capitol opened.

At 2:35 p.m., investigators added Wilden can be seen raising his hand and spraying an unknown substance from a green can toward police officers who were standing guard at the east door.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Since Jan. 6, about 465 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including more than 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.