Car chase in northwest Fresno ends in shooting and crash, police say

One man was hospitalized Monday morning after a car chase and a shooting in northwest Fresno.

Police are seeking a brown SUV in connection with the incident, which began shortly before 10 a.m. and ended at North Pleasant and West Rialto avenues.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said a brown SUV was chasing a white Audi in the area and someone in the SUV fired on the Audi, which crashed into a school fence.

The driver ran from the Audi and showed up at Community Regional Medical Center a short time later with at least one bullet wound. He was not being cooperative with detectives.