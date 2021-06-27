Man struck and killed in hit-and-run incident in Sanger identified as local resident

A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Sanger has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Renaldo Juarez, 57.

Juarez, a Sanger resident, was struck about 9 p.m. as he was lying on Greenwood Avenue, just south of North Avenue, possibly after falling from a bicycle.

The vehicle that hit him was headed south and is described as a black truck, possibly with lights on the roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It likely would have damage to the front end.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.