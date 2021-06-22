Fresno gang member gets 206 years-to-life prison for ‘egregious’ murder of young couple

Donovan Kelley, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Fresno Police Department

A Fresno gang member was sentenced Monday to more than 200-years-to-life in prison for the 2019 murders of two young parents who were shot while at a central Fresno apartment complex.

Kiara Austin, 19 and her boyfriend Brian Maxey, 20, were killed by Donovan Kelley, 22, who police say is a member of the Northside Pleasant street gang.

The couple were sitting inside a car with three other people on April 28 when Kelley and several other members of the gang confronted them.

Police said the people in the car were just visiting friends, and had decided to leave after being approached by Kelly and the others.

As the car was driving away, police said Kelley and another man pulled out a rifle and a handgun, unleashing 26 shots at the car.

The driver of the car was hit and lost control, plowing through a wall and into a nearby canal, police said.

Austin was shot four times and died at the scene. She left behind 3-year-old twin sons and a 7-month-old daughter. Her boyfriend Maxey was struck in the upper body and also died. He was the father of Austin’s 7-month-old daughter.

Senior District Attorney Deborah Miller said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone else with the murders.

Kelley was found guilty in March of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of dissuading a witness from testifying.

Judge Gary Hoff sentenced Kelley to a total of 206 years and 4 months to life in prison Miller said the sentence imposed by the judge was fair and just.

“Donovan Kelley and other Northside Pleasant Street gang members brutally attacked the five victims, shooting at their car at least 26 times. This assault was unprovoked and was clearly done to establish and maintain their gang territory,” Miller said.

“His actions took the lives of two young parents and seriously injured a third individual. The sentence by the court is appropriate for the egregious actions of the defendant.”

Kelley was defended by Franz Criego.