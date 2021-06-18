Man shot twice while working on car in Fresno, police say

A man working on his vehicle in southeast Fresno Thursday night was shot twice, police said.

The shooting happened at midnight at East Burns Avenue and South 11th Street.

Officers arrived and found the 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the stomach and leg. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said the victim wasn’t being cooperative and it is unclear if the shooting is gang-related.

The dark-colored suspect vehicle left the scene southbound on 11th.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.