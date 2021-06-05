Shooting victim found inside crashed car. Tulare police investigating as a homicide case

Tulare police are investigating a homicide Saturday after finding a gunshot-wound victim inside a crashed car.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle near North West Street and West Prosperity Avenue about 2 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

Officers found someone in the car suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and emergency medical services tried to save the victim, but the person died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name while they work to notify family.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, police said.

It’s the city’s fourth homicide this year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Tulare Police Department Det. Art Cabello at 559-685-2300, extension 2149.