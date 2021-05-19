Fresno police investigate possible new pepper spray assault at Palestine-Israel demonstration

Fresno police are investigating a possible second pepper spray assault that occurred during heated demonstrations over violence in Gaza. This time, a man who appeared to be a pro-Israel supporter said he was the victim.

The Tuesday evening incident took place near Nees and Blackstone avenues, where Saturday night, Palestinian rights advocates reported they were assaulted with the chemical by another driver. Brian Lee Turner, 62, was jailed in that incident. Booked on a $150,000 bail, he was no longer in the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.

The incident involving a second man, who was not identified, happened when he ripped a Palestinian rights sign, according to observers. He said that he was hit by a blast of pepper spray. Then, Kamal Abu-Shamsieh, a professor at Cal, told The Bee that he came to the man’s aid by helping was out his eyes with bottled water. Abu-Shamsieh said the man then cursed at him.

Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said the man is from out of state, happened to be near the protest, and decided to investigate. He said that he was intentionally struck with a cardboard sign, prompting him to seize it and tear it apart. Pushing and shoving followed, and he said he was targeted with the spray. Beckwith said the man did not know who discharged the chemical and was not injured, except for the irritation of the spray.

“We have taken the report and will conduct a follow-up investigation,” said Beckwith, adding that the victim did not know who sprayed the chemical and no witnesses came forward.